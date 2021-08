‘Sesame Street Fever’, A 1978 ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Parody With Disco Versions of ‘Sesame Street’ Songs

Sesame Street Fever is a disco-themed album released in 1978 that parodies the John Travolta film Saturday Night Fever. The album features the Muppets of Sesame Street singing disco versions of their most famous songs, plus two new songs (“Sesame Street Fever” and “Trash”) that featured Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees.

The album was followed up in 1979 with Sesame Disco!

