A Clever Service Dog Demonstrates Different Ways He Can Protect His Human’s Head During a Seizure

A really wonderfully clever service dog named Colt, a Weimaraner/English Labrador mix who is specifically trained to respond and assist with the effects of traumatic brain injuries, demonstrated with his beloved human Janaye Kearns, the various different methods he can employ to protect her head during a seizure in any type of situation, including slippery floors.

This is how Colt is trained to block my head during a seizure, because I have a TBI it is very dangerous for me to hit my head, I can literally die if I hit my head really bad again. This is only a reenactment, this is NOT a real seizure.

Colt can also fetch a drink from the refrigerator and pick up trash.

While Colt’s job is very important, he still gets to be goofy and have some fun.

