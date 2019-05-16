A Poignant Retrospective of the Dichotomous Life Led By an Emotionally Conflicted Ser Jaime Lannister

Film editor David Garuchava of The Garo Studios (previously) has created a truly poignant retrospective of the rather dichotomous life led by an emotionally conflicted Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Garuchava employed a multi-season supercut to reveal the rather bent but bittersweet story arc of the renowned Kingslayer, Oathkeeper and/or Oathbreaker.

Even though I have my differences with how his arc turned into, I still had to explore it more thoroughly and try and make sense of what happened. Maybe it makes sense, see and judge it for yourself. The last bit “Ser Jaime Lannister….” who do you want him to be? An oathkeeper or an oathbreaker – I’ll give that to you.