Colombian street artist SEPC has created a incredible series entitled “REVELADO“, detailed wall murals that were crated in the negative and can then be viewed as positive when inverted using a photo app.

The artist told PetaPixel that he likes to do things a bit differently.

I think that in the world of urban art, it’s not enough to be good…I am constantly reinventing myself and the curiosity to explore and discover new ideas is something that I focus my work on.

via PetaPixel