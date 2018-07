John K9, a professional dog trainer in Lakeland, Florida, skillfully issued performance commands to his loyal border collie Maker while shooting a selfie video on his phone. Maker dutifully followed along despite the fact that his human’s back was turned.

Maker and John make quite a devoted team with one another.

