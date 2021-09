A Musical Mashup of the ‘Seinfeld’ Theme With Mile Davis’ Iconic Song ‘So What’

Musician Zach Lapidus quite humorously mashed up the infamously changing Seinfeld theme with a speeded-up cover of the Mile Davis song “So What”. This was certainly an unusual but musically sound combination.

Modes, Jerry! Modes! a seinfeld cover of miles davis’ so what by zach lapidus, with apologies to everyone

Here’s the iconic original.

