How to Make Iconic Foods From Seinfeld

In a sponge-worthy episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make some of the most iconic foods from the Seinfeld television series. In part 1, Andrew prepared Yev Kassem‘s (The Soup Nazi) wild mushroom soup, Elaine‘s muffin tops, and Jerry‘s cinnamon babka. The complete wild mushroom soup recipe is available on the new Binging With Babish website.

Maybe one of the most delicious food plots of the 90s, or any decade for that matter, hails from a lesser-known sitcom called ‘Seinfeld’. This scrappy little American comedy featured a so-called “Soup Nazi”, and while you might not recognize his signature catchphrase “No soup for you!”, hopefully you can tell by now that I’m joking. Join me as I take my best crack at his wild mushroom soup, Elaine’s muffin tops, and Jerry’s aptly-defended cinnamon babka.

