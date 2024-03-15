Musician Seb Skelly performed a smoothly arranged brass horn cover of the Gnarls Barkley song “Crazy”, making it a very easy listen. Like many of his previous covers, Skelly accompanied himself on trumpet, solo horn, 2-octave flugelhorn, flugelhorn and soprano trombone.
Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ Arranged For Five Brass Horns
