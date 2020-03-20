A Searchable Database of Nearly Three Million Screencaps From Every Season of ‘The Simpsons’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Frinkiac is an incredible database of nearly three million screencaps taken from the long-running animated series The Simpsons. The database is searchable by quote or theme from the series. One such memorable phrase uttered by Barney Gumble, “Whoa! Someone smells stinky” brings up an assortment of images from the season 3 episode “Homer Alone”.

Images from the site can be downloaded to be used alone or made into a GIF or meme.

“It takes two to lie. One to lie, and one to listen.”, also from season 3.

“Facts are meaningless. You can use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true. Facts schmacts.” from season 8.

Thanks Chip Beale!