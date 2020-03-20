Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Searchable Database of Nearly Three Million Screencaps From Every Season of ‘The Simpsons’

by on

Frinkiac Database of The Simpsons

Frinkiac is an incredible database of nearly three million screencaps taken from the long-running animated series The Simpsons. The database is searchable by quote or theme from the series. One such memorable phrase uttered by Barney Gumble, “Whoa! Someone smells stinky” brings up an assortment of images from the season 3 episode “Homer Alone”.

Images from the site can be downloaded to be used alone or made into a GIF or meme.

Someone Smells Stinky

“It takes two to lie. One to lie, and one to listen.”, also from season 3.

Two to Lie

“Facts are meaningless. You can use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true. Facts schmacts.” from season 8.

Facts Are Meaningless

One Little Girl Lisa Simpson

Just Because I Don't Care

We don't have a prayer

Thanks Chip Beale!


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved