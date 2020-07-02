Curious Seals Thoroughly Investigate a Visiting Diver

While diving near the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland, England, Ben Burville (previously) encountered a bob of curious seals who swam over to him in order to fully investigate his presence. The seals put their noses to Burville’s helmet, armpits, and hands before one sweetly offered up a belly to rub.
— Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) March 13, 2020