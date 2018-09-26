A Cheeky Seal Unexpectedly Slaps a Noisy Kayaker Across the Face With the Feisty Octopus In Its Mouth

While kayaking in Kaikora, New Zealand, a group of GoPro photographers were loudly traversing the waters when a cheeky seal unexpectedly jumped out of the water and slapped photographer Kyle Te Kiwi in the face with an octopus. This surprising scene was caught on camera by fellow kayaker Taiyo Masuda. More than likely, the seal was just trying to hang on to a very feisty lunch, but it’s nice to think that sea animals have a way of telling humans that they’re making too much noise.

Right around lunchtime, several seals started to swim around, we just thought they were refreshing their body, yet apparently they were seeking more of food. One seal swims right next to us, having an octopus in his mouth, pops right up of the surface next to us, then tries to chew up the leg but ended up slapping our face!!

via Digg