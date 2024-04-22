Adorable Sea Creature Bags and Purses

Japanese designer Kabanbaka (Bag Fool) creates a wonderfully adorable series of shoulder bags, totes, crossbody bags, and purses that look like smiling sea creatures. The designer says that he wants to be as creative as possible.

(translated) The concept is “This would be interesting if it became a bag.” I would be happy if you could look at it, use it, talk about it, and get excited about it. We use our skills and experience in making more than 500 types of products to order.

The bags are sold through pop-up shops and online.

Bagbaka official online shop. Kabanbaka is a bag shop where all bags are handmade by craftsmen. You can also order made-to-order or completely custom orders.

via Artgonaut