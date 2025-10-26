Wonderful Biomechanical Sculptures Made Out of Recycled Scrap Metal

Blacksmith Guillermo Galetti, known as Ladrón de Chatarr (Scrap Thief), is an Argentine artist who creates wonderful biomechanical sculptures and automata out of recycled scrap metal and other materials. Galletti, who is a teacher by day, blends his incredible skill with ingenuity to make these incredible metal characters that seem to come alive.

diseño cosas más o menos útiles. (I design more or less useful things.)

