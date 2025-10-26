Wonderful Biomechanical Sculptures Made Out of Recycled Scrap Metal

Blacksmith Guillermo Galetti, known as Ladrón de Chatarr (Scrap Thief), is an Argentine artist who creates wonderful biomechanical sculptures and automata out of recycled scrap metal and other materials. Galletti, who is a teacher by day, blends his incredible skill with ingenuity to make these incredible metal characters that seem to come alive.

diseño cosas más o menos útiles. (I design more or less useful things.)

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts