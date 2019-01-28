Laughing Squid

Scottish Air Traffic Controllers With Thick Accents Hilariously Try to Guide a Plane to Safe Landing on SNL

In an amusing skit on Saturday Night Live, a pair of Scottish air traffic control agents responded an American plane’s distress call for landing assistance. The agents, brilliantly played by the incredible Kate McKinnon and native Scot James McAvoy, tried to communicate effectively with the person who took over the plane’s controls due to the fact that pilot was unconscious. Unfortunately, the person trying to fly the plane didn’t understand a word due to each agent’s thick Scottish brogue.

A Scottish air traffic controller (James McAvoy) with a heavy accent tries to guide a plane to a safe landing.




