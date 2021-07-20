Scorpion Mother With Babies on Her Back Glows in Fluorescent Blues and Purples Under Ultraviolet Light

Ecological artist The Butterfly Babe (Sarah Folts) shared remarkable footage of a mother scorpion with her babies on her back glowing in bright blue and purple under ultraviolet light. This fluorescent feature is due to specific proteins in their exoskeletons, although the reason for its evolutionary usage is not entirely clear.

There are proteins in the exoskeleton of the scorpion that react to the UV rays and give off a green glow. The exact purpose is not known, however, it is theorized that it could help scorpions find each other or some think it’s just a fluke of evolution and has no purpose at all.