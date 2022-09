Smoke Blowing Alien Muppets Perform ‘Sclrap Flyapp’ in a 1968 Episode of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

A pair of alien Muppets took turns singing the phrase “Sclrap Flyapp” on a 1968 episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. When a snail-like creature popped up in between to simply say “merp”, one of the aliens took great umbrage at the non-repetition of the phrase and blew great gusts of smoke in the snail’s general direction.

The Muppets “Sclrap Flyapp” on The Ed Sullivan Show, November 24, 1968.