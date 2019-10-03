The Science Behind Effective Persuasion

In a seemingly prescient whiteboard animation from 2012, Dr. Robert Cialdini and Steve Martin explain the science of effective persuasion. In doing so, they illuminate upon six principles that provide for practical change without compromising on cost or ethics.

Researchers have been studying the factors that influence us to say yes to the request of others for over 60 years. And there can be no doubt that there’s a science to how we are persuaded. And a lot of the science is surprising. We need shortcuts or rules of thumb to guide our decision-making.