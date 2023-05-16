‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Musicians Play ‘Conjunction Junction’ Live in the 1990s

Van Partible shared wonderful footage of legendary Schoolhouse Rock musicians Bob Dorough and Jack Sheldon performing the classic “Conjunction Junction” live on the KTLA Morning Show in the mid-1990s.

Rare clip of Bob Dorough and Jack Sheldon (the original composer and singer of “Conjunction Junction”) performing live on the KTLA Morning Show back in the mid 90’s. You can see myself and my friend Jennie Korneychuk behind the scenes on the cutaway shot.

Here’s the original animation for “Conjunction Junction” from Schoolhouse Rock.

