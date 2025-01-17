Humanoid Robot Learns to Waltz Using AI

Researchers Mazeyu Ji, Xuanbin Peng and their team at the University of California San Diego created Exbody2, an AI system that when used with humanoid robots, allows them to learn and mimic lifelike dynamic body movements. This included walking in a straight line, side-stepping, running, crouching, punching, squatting, and dancing, as demonstrated with a waltz.

After it had been trained on motion capture database, ExBody2 was put in control of two different commercial humanoid robots. It was able to smoothly string together simple movements, such as walking in a straight line and crouching, as well as perform trickier moves, such as following a 40-second dance routine, throwing punches and waltzing with a human.