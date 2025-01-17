Tiny Orange Kitten Raised by a Caring Dog Grows Up to Be a Cat That Takes Care of Foster Kittens

When a tiny orange cat named Tuna came into their lives in 2019, Megan Jolly brought him home and a maternal dog named Kona immediately took him in and adopted him as her own. The pair were pretty much inseparable, playing together, sleeping alongside one another, and cleaning each other. Sometimes Kona licked Tuna’s head so hard that a little mohawk of his ginger fur would stick straight on his head.

He was all by himself. We looked around to see if there was any siblings his mom and we couldn’t find anyone then Kona just stepped in and was like, I’ll be your mama…he’s jumping around and super excited and instantly Tuna just goes right under Kona. That’s when I knew this dog and this cat are going to be best friends. The first couple of weeks you always Saw tuna’s Head wet with a little Mohawk because she was constantly licking and cleaning him.

Being that Tuna grew up with such love from Kona, it’s not surprising that Tuna is very attentive to the kittens Megan fosters.

All we fostered a litter of kittens, Kona was the same way with them and also Tuna was too! With Kona and how she treated him, it’s exactly the same way that he treats all of our fosters. There’s no one else he could have learned from. Both of them are very affectionate. They’re very caring.

Tuna Taking Care of Foster Kittens