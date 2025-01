A Folding Murphy Sink Found in an 1815 Home

DIY enthusiast Emily Rodgers of My Lush Abode shared footage of an incredibly inventive, original folding Murphy sink in a circa 1815 home where she was staying. This sink operated much like a Murphy bed, hiding in plain sight until it is pulled down for use.

Have you ever seen a Murphy sink?? My mind was BLOWN. Do these still exist for tiny bathrooms? I swear, the genius in old homes is unparalleled.