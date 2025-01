A Worried Looking Kitten Who Has ‘Resting Panic Face’

Veterinarian Dr. Matt McGlasson shared adorable footage of a tiny tabby kitten named Beans who always looks worried no matter how much comfort is provided. Dr. McGlasson calls this look “Resting Panic Face” (RPF), which is a play on the popular meme “Resting Bitch Face”.

This kitten suffers from RPF (resting panic face). No matter how happy he is, he always looks very worried.

Dr. McGlasson Loves to Have Fun With His Cats