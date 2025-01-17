‘Progresso Soup Drops’, The Comforting Taste of Chicken Noodle Soup Captured in a Hard Candy Form

General Mills has announced that they have put the flavor of their famous Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup into hard candy form, so that the comforting flavor can be available at any time, anywhere without a spoon or bowl. These “Progresso Soup Drops” were developed in honor of National Soup Month in January, which aptly lands during cold and flu season.

When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.

The savory drops began selling on January 16, 2025, and will continue to be available for purchase every Thursday at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time for the rest of the month.

You can get your hands on the limited-edition Progresso Soup Drops, exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com starting on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. ET (with additional quantities released every Thursday for the rest of National Soup Month, while supplies last)! The Soup Drops come in a can that looks just like the iconic Progresso Soup can with 20 individually wrapped candies within.

via Hilary Mason