Schoolhouse Rock’s Bob Dorough Plays ‘I’m Just a Bill’ and ‘Nouns’ Live in 2009

The great¬†Bob Dorough, the brilliant musician who became one of the iconic voices of Schoolhouse Rock, performed “I’m Just a Bill” and “Nouns” from the series for students at Scranton, Pennsylvania‘s McDade Park in 2009.

McDade Park, Scranton, PA 2009 Walt Bibinger – Guitar Marko Marcinko – Drums. Doug Smith – Bass. Bob Dorough – Vocals, Composer and Piano.

Here are the original versions of the songs.