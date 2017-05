Ellimacs SFX has released a horrific scarecrow clown makeup tutorial, as well as a creepy tutorial on how to easily make your very own custom set of fitted monster teeth.

This creature of darkness is a cross between a stitched up burlap scarecrow and a rough psychopath clown. It also has the characteristics of a rodent. The rough nature of the paint job makes this Halloween costume perfect for those who don’t have the skills for fine detailing work.

