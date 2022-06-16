An Amusing Compilation of Doc and Marty Saying ‘Back to the Future’ in ‘Back to the Future’ Films

I Love Fun used supercut maker Videogrep to put together an amusing compilation of every time that either Doc Emmett (Christopher Lloyd) or Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) says “Back to the Future” in Back to the Future films. This compilation was made in honor of “Back to the Future Day” (October 21, 2015).

I pointed Videogrep at all three films and asked it to search for any instance of any concept related to ‘time’; ‘the future’, obviously, but also ‘today,’ ‘tonight’, ‘present’, ‘past’, et cetera. Supercut compiled with Sam Lavigne’s Videogrep in honor of October 21, 2015.