When he’s not trying to sell his house in Felton, California, the great Bigfoot can be found in the woods of Chapel Hill, North Carolina playing his saxophone. This “Saxquatch”, aka Dean Mitchell, sticks to mainly to classic rock songs, but has been known to throw in a few other musical genres into his brass repertoire.

Saxsquatch is also known for his incredible self-confidence.

Believe in yourself even when no one else does

via The Awesomer