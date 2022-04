Pianist Turns Saul Goodman’s Ad for His Legal Services Into a Festive Mini-Musical

The very talented pianist Brandon Ethridge played a festive soundtrack to a scene from the sublime AMC series Better Call Saul where the title character advertised his services as an affordable lawyer who was available 24 hours a day.

I’m Saul Goodman, the Mini Musical.

The sixth and final season of the series began on April 18, 2022.