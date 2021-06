Video editor Luís Azevedo (previously) of Little White Lies takes a look at how the legendary Saul Bass pioneered the then-static art of movie title design in the 1960s. Azevedo explains how Bass brought the medium to animated life, albeit sometimes the title sequences were better than the films themselves

