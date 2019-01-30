Saturday Night Live’s Long History With Cue Cards

In the wonderful behind-the-scenes series Creating Saturday Night Live, crew member Wally Feresten speaks first hand to the show’s long history with cue cards. Feresten explains that while cue cards were necessary in the show’s first few years, the tradition has carried on through to this day. So much that Feresten has become an ad hoc, but much loved member of the cast.

