The Nerve-Wracking Process Behind Auditioning for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Nerdstalgic explains the nerve-wracking process behind auditioning for Saturday Night Live using a combination of narration and interviews talking about the very awkward experience.

If you want to be part of the cast of “Saturday Night Live” you’re going to have to audition first. …it goes without saying that landing a spot on the most iconic sketch comedy show in history won’t be easy most people don’t realize exactly how awkward and tense the process really is.

The narrator further explains that it is a blind audition without reaction, which is certainly concerning for comedians who rely on audience feedback.

During auditions the audience is completely blacked out. That means the auditionee can’t see the judges at all and has absolutely no way to gauge how they’re doing by reading their expressions or body language. Those judges are also notorious for staying silent during auditions. there’s a good chance you won’t hear so much as a chuckle from them.