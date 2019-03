While teaching his son the basics of sushi preparation, Japanese culinary artist mikyoui00 discovered that he had a talent for creating images out of the raw fish he was using as a teaching aid. Since that time, he has created stunningly ethereal portraits of big-skirted women, Disney characters, dancers, fluffed-feathered birds, dragons, fireworks, angels and even a goldfish or two.

