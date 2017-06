Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

During their audition on America’s Got Talent, dog trainer Sara Carson and her adorable Border Collie “Hero” amazed Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and the audience with their incredible pirate themed dance routine.

With some emotional pleading from Simon Cowell, Sara & Hero find themselves in the next round!