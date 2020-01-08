Samsung Announces Ballie, A Helpful Little Yellow Robot Ball That Serves as a Human ‘Life Companion’

During his keynote speech for the “Age of Experience” at CES, H.S. Kim the President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung announced the release of a little yellow robot ball named Ballie that follows its identified person around the house.
Ballie acts as a rolling personal assistant. It has AI learning capabilities that help to keep track of fitness goals. Ballie also connects with smart household appliances, patrols the ground for intruders and even keeps an eye on the family pet.
At the core of Samsung’s human-centered vision is personalized care, enhancing the health and well-being of consumers by satisfying their individual needs. During his opening remarks, H.S. Kim unveiled Samsung’s vision of robots as ‘life companions,’ and introduced Ballie, a small, rolling robot that understands you, supports you, and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.