A Clever Trick to Get More Out of Salt and Pepper Shakers Using the Ridges on the Bottom

Cody93 shared an informative video of a food server demonstrating a clever way to use salt and pepper shakers more effectively by rubbing the ridges on the bottom of each against the other so that more comes out of each.

See these ridges down here, this is the proper way to use a salt and pepper shaker.

She first rubbed the bottom of the salt shaker with the bottom of the pepper shaker and then reversed it. She also shook out a bit of salt to show the difference in quantity.

Another person shared the same trick.

My mom is losing her shit cause i showed her how to get pepper out without taking the lid off. Someone showed me this at work. ? pic.twitter.com/hqLaPqPeMd — kale. (@CreepyKellie) December 28, 2018

While this is a clever trick, the ridges were actually designed to slow condensation and prevent breakage. However, if it works, then it’s an added bonus.

With that in mind, the bottom of bottles are given ridges to limit this collection of water under them. So as condensation collects on the bottom of the bottle, the ridges ensure that liquid does not build up under the bottle ultimately creating a layer between it and the table.



Someone else showed how to do this by using a fork.

At what age did you realize the ridges on the bottom of the salt shakers had a purpose? ?



pic.twitter.com/ZtlIbF8bJm — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 15, 2023

One man made fun of these discoveries in a humorous way.

via My Modern Met