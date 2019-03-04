Ryan Reynolds Shares Touching Tribute to John Candy on 25th Anniversary of the Comedian’s Tragic Death

Actor Ryan Reynolds created and shared an incredibly touching video tribute to fellow Canadian John Candy on the 25th anniversary of Candy’s tragic death. Candy had been working on the film Wagons East! in Durango, New Mexico during March 1994 when he succumbed to a fatal heart attack at the far too early age of 43 years old.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. ?? pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

This poignant video montage was made even more so with the addition of Paul Young‘s version of the Daryl Hall song “Every Time You Go Away”. Young stated that he was honored by this inclusion and had wanted the song to be in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, but his record company wouldn’t allow it.