Ryan Reynolds Shares Footage of His Colonoscopy After Losing a Bet With Co-Star Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds shared footage of his colonoscopy after losing a bet to his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Rob McElhenney in a funny public service announcement about colon cancer.

I made a bet. I lost. But it still paid off.

Reynolds bet that his Wrexham AFC co-chairman McElhenney couldn’t learn Welsh. If he did, Reynolds promised to broadcast the results of his colonoscopy. Reynolds evidently lost the bet. Not one to be outdone, McElhenney also shared his colonoscopy process. Both decided to start the process after turning 45 and did very well.

Rob and I both, we turned 45 this year and you know, part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally save your life.

This very amusing video was made for Lead From Behind, a truly informative non-profit organization that seeks to make “Colon Cancer Famous”.

We want to break the stigma and get the word out that colon cancer is preventable. Our goal is to save 100,000 lives in the next decade. We’re working to make sure anyone who needs help gets it, no matter their race, income or zip code. Founded in 1999 by a group of 41 survivors, caregivers, and friends, the Alliance exists to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime…