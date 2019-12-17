A Reclusive Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer Gets Back in Shape for a Comeback in the Animated Short ‘Red’

In their first holiday film “Red”, Ritzy Animation explores the dark side of Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer. This animated version of the legendary reindeer, aka “Red”, is a boozy, smoking recluse living in a trailer park outside the North Pole.

When Red watches a retrospective of his downfall on television, however, he decides to get himself back in shape in time for Christmas. Hard work and dedication, captured in an 1980s style montage, gave Red the confidence he needed to make a definitive comeback to his rightful place – to go down in history as lighting the way at the front of Santa’s sleigh.

