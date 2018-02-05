British puzzle maker Tony Fisher, who built the world’s largest and smallest Rubik’s Cube puzzle, is back with a new stunt. This time around, Fisher created a Rubik’s Cube candle, lit some of the wicks on it, and solved the functioning cube while it was still burning.
