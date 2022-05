Instrumentalist Builds a Wonderful Droning Bagpipe Out of a Smiling Rubber Duckie Pool Float

Musician Nicolas Bras of Musiques de Nulle Part, a skilled instrument inventor, built a wonderfully humorous droning bagpipe that began with a smiling rubber duckie pool float. He then added different flutes – one to play the melody and three to drone away. Once it was finished, Bras performed a catchy original tune with the bagpipe and several other instruments of his own.

Building a 3 drones and one chanter bagpipe with a ducky boey, and playing music with it!