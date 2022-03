Squeaky Rubber Chicken Sings the Howling Vocals From Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’

A loud rubber chicken named Chicken-san quite ably sang Robert Plant‘s howling vocal track from the 1970 Led Zeppelin tune “Immigrant Song”. The squeaky bird strapped on a guitar and sang as loud as he could to reach the notes of the Viking invasion song.

Chicken-San singing Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin

Chicken-san has been known to do other covers from all over the musical spectrum.

via Born in Space