How Rubber Bands Are Mass Produced

Process X went inside the Kyowa Co. Ltd factory in Japan to learn how rubber bands are manufactured for mass consumption. The process starts with natural rubber mixed with additives, kneaded, and flattened. The process is repeated over and again, with further additives in the mix until the mixture is stretched and ready to cut. While rubber bands seem to be insignificant, the work that goes into making them is most certainly not.

