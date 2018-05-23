A Bad Lip Reading of Select Portions of the Royal Wedding Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Never one to miss an event, Bad Lip Reading delivered funny spin on the very, very proper Royal Wedding. Amongst the more notable moments were Prince Harry and Meghan were at the altar naming their favorite Harry Potter character, the chorus learning how to “glide and glint” and Prince William and Harry sitting alone together talking about the number of animals they’ve killed. The two royal brothers also quickly pondered as to whether or not they were beings of puppetry or of free will.
Will: I hope you understand we’re puppets
Harry: Hmm?
W: I said I hope you understand that we’re puppets
H:You said we had free will
W:No I didn’t
H:That’s what you told me