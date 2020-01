Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The United Kingdom’s Royal Mail has issued a series of official postage stamps that celebrate classic British video games. The stamps are available in a variety of collections and include such games as Tomb Raider, Sensible Soccer, Worms, Micro Machines, and Lemmings.

Seasoned gamers, young players and collectors will enjoy exploring the stamps, stories, and images featured in this colourful celebration of classic video games.

The stamps can be pre-ordered for release on January 21, 2020.

