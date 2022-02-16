Roy Kent From ‘Ted Lasso’ Takes Over Oscar the Grouch’s Trash Can During a Visit to Sesame Street

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. ? Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

The famously curmudgeonly Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) from Ted Lasso quite hilariously took over Oscar the Grouch‘s iconic trash can during a visit to Sesame Street.

The ever-gracious Kent chose not to kick Oscar to the curb but instead demoted him to the recycling bin. When Big Bird walked by asking both of them about it being a beautiful day, both Kent and Oscar looked at each other, shook their heads, and climbed back down into their respective bins. According to Kent, he and Oscar are cut from the same cloth.

I met a kindred spirit the other day. I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.

In all seriousness, however, Goldstein found the experience to be wonderful.

I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined. Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind.

Thanks Chip Beale!