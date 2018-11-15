Roy Clark Performs an Absolutely Incredible Flamenco Cover of ‘Malagueña on ‘The Odd Couple’ in 1975

While appearing on The Odd Couple in 1975, the now sadly departed legend Roy Clark of Hee Haw fame quite nicely shunned the musical requests of both Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. Instead, he peformed an absolutely incredible cover version of the Cuban Flamenco song “Malagueña” by Ernesto Lecuona. Clark flawlessly captured the rhythm, melody and tempo of the song with the utmost expertise.

Prior to playing Malagueña, Clark acquiesced to Oscar’s request for a little “Mountain Dew”, much to Felix’s dismay. At Flex’s request, Clark also performed for the Lexington Avenue Opera Club.

Here are some other incredible performance from this late, great musician.

RIP Mr. Clark. I hope you get to play your music many times again.