Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Roy Clark Performs an Absolutely Incredible Flamenco Cover of ‘Malagueña on ‘The Odd Couple’ in 1975

by at on

While appearing on The Odd Couple in 1975, the now sadly departed legend Roy Clark of Hee Haw fame quite nicely shunned the musical requests of both Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. Instead, he peformed an absolutely incredible cover version of the Cuban Flamenco song “Malagueña” by Ernesto Lecuona. Clark flawlessly captured the rhythm, melody and tempo of the song with the utmost expertise.

Prior to playing Malagueña, Clark acquiesced to Oscar’s request for a little “Mountain Dew”, much to Felix’s dismay. At Flex’s request, Clark also performed for the Lexington Avenue Opera Club.

Here are some other incredible performance from this late, great musician.

RIP Mr. Clark. I hope you get to play your music many times again.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP