Persistent Rooster Excitedly Circles the Colorful Hen House Where His Wife Lives

Temara Brown of The Browns’ Microsanctuary in Ontario, Canada, shared amusing footage of her house rooster Steve persistently waking her up in the morning so that he could visit his wife Margaret the chicken. Once outside, Steve hit the ground running, excitedly circling the colorful hen house in the yard. The pair has been together since 2021.

Steve wake me up in bed every morning. He can be very persistent. So we rush to her. The way they met is very special. I adopted Margaret two years ago after she was attacked by another animal. It was love at first sight for Steve and he helped nurse her back to health.

Steve is quite an old-fashioned gentleman.

Now he lets her eat first for every meal. He builds blanket forts so she can rest. They’re going to spend the rest of their lives together.

@temarabrown

Steve, our house #rooster is toocute. He loves his wife so much and cannot wait to see her every morning. #EndRoosterStigma #GoVegan #chickens #cute

? Frolic (From “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) – London Music Works
@temarabrown

#StevetheRooster is back at it! #HouseRooster Steve cannot wait to get outside to spend the day with his beloved wife, Margaret. #EndRoosterStigma #chickentok #vegan #farmsanctuary #truelove #lovestory #SteveandMargaret #chickens #cuteanimals

? Wildest Dreams – Duomo
@temarabrown

In case you thought the #cutestcouple ever wasn’t still madlyinlove. #chickentok #housechicken #houserooster #chickens #romance #vegan #love

? Turning Page – Sydney Rose
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts