Persistent Rooster Excitedly Circles the Colorful Hen House Where His Wife Lives

Temara Brown of The Browns’ Microsanctuary in Ontario, Canada, shared amusing footage of her house rooster Steve persistently waking her up in the morning so that he could visit his wife Margaret the chicken. Once outside, Steve hit the ground running, excitedly circling the colorful hen house in the yard. The pair has been together since 2021.

Steve wake me up in bed every morning. He can be very persistent. So we rush to her. The way they met is very special. I adopted Margaret two years ago after she was attacked by another animal. It was love at first sight for Steve and he helped nurse her back to health.

Steve is quite an old-fashioned gentleman.

Now he lets her eat first for every meal. He builds blanket forts so she can rest. They’re going to spend the rest of their lives together.