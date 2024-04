??Dont mind my high pitched pet voice?? ?? It’s been awhile since I’ve been on here but I wanted to share this video of my roo Yankee (he had one long tail feather for the longest time ?) and his reaction every evening when I come home from work. He has bonded with me and he is such a sweet Roo! I have 14 hens and he could care less about being around them if I’m outside too, he will follow me everywhere and sit on my lap. ? Anyone else have a roo that has bonded with them?? #backyardchickens #backyardflock #chicktok #chickensoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #fyp? #chickentender #rooster #potd #chicken #roo #tiktok #viral #sweet #funny