BMX Bike Riders Roll Down Cement Stairs and Ramps on a Bespoke ‘Roller Coaster Bicycle’

Pro BMX riders Scotty Cranmer and Matty Cranmer, along with drift driver Ricky Hoffman welded a bespoke “roller coaster bicycle” that lets riders roll themselves over obstacles. They tested it out on a set of stairs and a few ramps.

After the first try, they noticed that the frame was bending. The group decided to add a metal frame support, which held up during the next set of tricks.

via The Awesomer