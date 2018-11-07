Laughing Squid

The Big Role Cows Play in the Making of Ice Cream

A boreal episode of the British educational series The Magic of Making quite cheerfully shows how ice cream is made. They first start with the very important job of jersey cows to make the milk that goes into the ice cream, how the cows are milked and what’s done to make sure that milk is safe to ingest. Once safety is assured, a machine adds all it needs to turn the milk into yummy batches of ice cream.

Fat, sugar, fruit and ice all come together to make delicious ice cream. First, the farmer must fatten up his cows with silage, pop their udders into his suction device, and pasteurise the milk to make it safe. The ice cream maker’s machinery does the rest, thickening it up into a tongue-tingling treat!

